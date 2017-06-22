Video
Aber Uni study: Young people 'unsure' on Brexit effect
Young people in Wales remain unsure about how Brexit will affect their lives, according to a new study.
The research was carried out in schools and at the Urdd Eisteddfod by the Wales Institute of Social and Economic Research, Data and Methods and Aberystwyth University.
The results will be presented at a conference in London on Thursday.
BBC Wales asked young people in Aberystwyth for their views.
22 Jun 2017
