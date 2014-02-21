'5,000 extra cars' warning as Cardiff expands

Video

The population of the Welsh capital is set to increase by a quarter over the next two decades, and critics say they fear transport plans will not cope.

According to Cardiff's local development plan, 41,000 new homes are being earmarked for the city - much of them on greenfield sites on its fringes.

One site - Plasdwr - in the north-west of Cardiff will see 7,000 properties built.

The city's council leaders say they expect half of journeys made from the new development will be on foot, bike or bus.

But Cardiff Civic Society's Roger Tanner, a former planner himself, told Jason Mohammad on BBC Wales' Week In Week Out programme - that figure was unrealistic.