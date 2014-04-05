Diversity in Wales' schools 'helps children achieve'

Video

Fewer than 30 non-white people started training to be a teacher last year, figures have shown.

Just 2% of people undertaking Initial Teacher Education were non-white in the 2015-16 academic year, the Welsh Government report revealed.

That was compared to 1,200 who described themselves as white.

Reena Patel, acting deputy head at Fairwater Primary in Cardiff, was nominated for an Ethnic Minority Women's Achievement award for leadership earlier this year.

She said it was important for children to see people from ethnic minority backgrounds in positions of authority.

The Welsh Government said it was committed to making sure teachers were representative of their communities and encouraged people from all backgrounds to consider teaching.