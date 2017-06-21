Tesco set to axe 1,100 Cardiff call centre jobs

Video

Up to 1,100 jobs are expected to go at a Tesco call centre in Cardiff, the supermarket giant has confirmed.

Tesco said it was consolidating its customer engagement centres into a single site in Dundee, where 250 jobs would be created.

Tesco said it needed to ensure its business is "sustainable and cost effective".

First Minister Carwyn Jones said there would be help available to those affected at the Heath site.