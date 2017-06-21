Tesco Cardiff call centre job losses 'devastating'

Video

Up to 1,100 jobs are expected to go at a Tesco call centre in Cardiff, the supermarket giant has confirmed.

Tesco said it was consolidating its customer engagement centres (CEC) into a single site in Dundee, Scotland, where 250 jobs would be created.

It proposes to close the Heath site in February 2018, saying it needs to ensure its business is "sustainable and cost effective".

Union USDAW divisional officer Nick Ireland said the potential job losses are "devastating".