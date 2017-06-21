Communities First dementia memory project 'fantastic'

Video

Jobs and growth are the way out of poverty, a minister has said, defending the end of a flagship scheme in Wales.

Communities First - which has spent around £300m since it was set up in 2001 - will operate on reduced funding until next March before being scrapped.

Communities Secretary Carl Sargeant told an assembly committee the programme would not be replaced.

Donna Redgrave from DRM Memory Matters works in Communities First areas in Flintshire with dementia patients and local schools.

They use drama and singing to encourage both groups to use their imaginations and create stories.