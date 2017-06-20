Talbot Green: Four arrests over Swansea firearm threats

Video

Armed police have arrested four men on a major road in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

South Wales Police officers were called to a car wash in Swansea just after 14:40 BST on Tuesday following reports a number of men in a Jeep had threatened people with weapons.

About three hours later, armed officers pulled over a car on the A4119 in Talbot Green and arrested four men on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Jord Hadnagy captured this footage of the incident on his phone.