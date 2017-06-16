Queen's honours: 100-year-old Auschwitz survivor leads Welsh list

Video

Auschwitz survivor Ron Jones, the 100-year-old who is Britain's oldest poppy seller, has been honoured in the Queen's birthday honours list.

Mr Jones, from Newport, has been awarded a British Empire Medal while Malcolm Walker, founder of Wales-based food store Iceland, has been knighted.

Former Welsh Assembly chief executive Claire Clancy has been made a dame.

Hilary Boulding, ex-principle of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, is also given the title.