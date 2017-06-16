Castlemartin tank death inquiry welcomed by Nia Griffith

Video

Shadow Defence Secretary Nia Griffith has welcomed an inquiry into the deaths of two soldiers at a Ministry of Defence base in Pembrokeshire.

Royal Tank Regiment corporals Matthew Hatfield, 27, and Darren Neilson, 31 died when an ammunition round exploded as they were in a tank at Castlemartin Range on Wednesday.

Two other soldiers remain in a serious condition in hospital.

The MoD, Dyfed-Powys Police and Health and Safety Executive are investigating.

Ms Griffith said "they're quite right to hold a proper inquiry".