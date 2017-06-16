Video
Castlemartin tank death inquiry welcomed by Nia Griffith
Shadow Defence Secretary Nia Griffith has welcomed an inquiry into the deaths of two soldiers at a Ministry of Defence base in Pembrokeshire.
Royal Tank Regiment corporals Matthew Hatfield, 27, and Darren Neilson, 31 died when an ammunition round exploded as they were in a tank at Castlemartin Range on Wednesday.
Two other soldiers remain in a serious condition in hospital.
The MoD, Dyfed-Powys Police and Health and Safety Executive are investigating.
Ms Griffith said "they're quite right to hold a proper inquiry".
16 Jun 2017
- From the section Wales