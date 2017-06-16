'Hearts will break' if Bodlondeb Aberystwyth home shuts

Video

The closure of a care home would leave elderly and vulnerable residents "heartbroken" and potentially separated, the brother of a resident has said.

A report to Ceredigion's scrutiny committee on Friday recommends consulting on the closure of Bodlondeb in Aberystwyth, risking 33 jobs.

The GMB union warned it would leave a "huge hole" in care provision in mid Wales.

The council said it appreciated the home was "very important to the people of Aberystwyth and beyond".

Elwyn Williams, from Aberystwyth, said his brother had been in the home for six years.