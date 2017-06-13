Mixed views on Caernarfon and Bontnewydd bypass plans

Video

A public inquiry is underway in Gwynedd into plans for a £125m bypass between Caernarfon and Bontnewydd.

The Welsh Government wants to build a new six mile (10km) road to help ease congestion on the A487. It said the inquiry provides an opportunity for the plans to be scrutinised.

There are mixed views on the scheme, with some residents welcoming the new route and some businesses warning it could ruin them.

Having their say is local resident Clive James and business consultant John Pritchard.