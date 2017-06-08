'First' Welsh born and bred pine marten after relocation

Video

The first pine marten born and bred in Wales as part of a recovery project has been caught on camera.

Its mother was among the first group of 20 relocated to mid Wales from Scotland in 2015.

Pine martens were once common in Wales but were thought to be close to extinction by the 20th Century.

"Evidence of breeding in Wales is very exciting," said Hilary Macmillan from the Vincent Wildlife Trust, a mammal conservation charity.

Footage courtesy Huw Denman | Vincent Wildlife Trust