House viewings by VR saving time
Cardiff estate agent says VR house viewings saving time

Virtual reality house viewing is just one example of more Welsh businesses using the technology.

Family-run estate agents Jeffrey Ross said it has had "phenomenal" interest in its use of VR and had a big effect on business since it was introduced in March.

It said it had even had an offer made on a house from abroad based solely on a VR viewing.

The Cardiff-based company pays a licence fee per property to use it with a Californian firm.

Elliott Hooper Nash, head of sales, explained to BBC Wales business correspondent Brian Meechan how it works.

  • 08 Jun
  • From the section Wales
