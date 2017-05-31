New bull arrives to save threatened cattle breed

Video

Meet Quattro the bull who is hailed as the saviour of a rare cattle breed which has roamed a Carmarthenshire park for 1,000 years.

White Park cattle have been at Dinefwr, near Llandeilo, since 920 and were referenced in laws of Hywel Dda.

But there are now only 1,500 breeding heifers left in the world and the Carmarthenshire herd needs a new bull.

Quattro arrived on Wednesday, following a National Trust fundraising campaign.

National Trust president The Prince of Wales made a donation to the Save the Herd at Dinefwr campaign during a visit in February.