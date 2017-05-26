Barry Island fairground ride breaks, leaving 25 stuck

Video

A fairground ride has broken down in Vale of Glamorgan, leaving 25 people stuck for more than 90 minutes.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Barry Island at about 19:25 BST on Friday.

The Snow Storm ride is understood to have malfunctioned and fire crews were still in the process of rescuing people at 21:00.

No injuries have been reported after a basket holding people stopped 10m (32ft) off the ground.