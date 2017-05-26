Hedd Wyn centenary: 'Important story' of Welsh WW1 poet

Video

The home of the World War One Welsh poet Hedd Wyn will soon welcome the public, after a £3m restoration project.

The farmhouse has been renovated - along with the Black Chair - awarded at the National Eisteddfod a few weeks after the bard's death in July 1917.

He was killed on the first day of the Battle of Passchendaele in Belgium.

A new exhibition and visitors' centre has also been built, and marks the impact of the war on the community.

The Snowdonia National Park Authority has spent nearly two years restoring Yr Ysgwrn, under the watchful eye of the poet's nephew, Gerald Williams.

Now 88, the farmer has helped keep the memory of Hedd Wyn alive - and is delighted to see the end results.