Uni of South Wales road safety app for children 'good fun'
An app using similar technology to Pokemon Go is being developed to help teach road safety to primary school children.
Pupils will be able to learn road-crossing skills through the "virtual reality" game.
The app has been developed by University of South Wales (USW) academics, who have received £67,500 funding from the Road Safety Trust.
Dr Catherine Purcell, a specialist in psychology, said they hoped it would be highly engaging for children.
21 May
