Aberfan disaster photographer Chuck Rapoport honoured

US photojournalist Chuck Rapoport has been honoured by journalists for his work covering the aftermath of the Aberfan disaster for LIFE Magazine more than 50 years ago.

He has been given honorary life membership of the National Union of Journalists' Cardiff and South East Wales branch.

He received the accolade while showing some of his work at Cardiff University's Bute Building on Thursday evening.

On 21 October 1966, a mountain of coal waste slid down onto a school and houses in the village, killing 144 people, including 116 children.

He said: "This award will be treasured by me and is also for the people of Aberfan."

In this interview, he speaks to BBC Wales Today reporter Paul Heaney about his work and relationship with people in Aberfan to mark the disaster's 50th anniversary in 2016.