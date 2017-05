Video

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by police searching for a missing woman in Conwy county.

Mother-of-two Tracy Kearns, 43, of Kinmel Bay, has not been seen since about 20:00 BST on 7 May.

A 48-year-old man, who police said is known to Ms Kearns, has been arrested and is in custody at St Asaph police station.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have seen her before she disappeared.