Jellyfish swarm washes up in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion

Video

Thousands of jellyfish have washed up on beaches in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion in what a conservationist has described as a "mega swarm".

More than 300 barrel jellyfish washed up in New Quay, Ceredigion.

And in Pembrokeshire there have been sightings in Tenby, Saundersfoot and Newport.

Sarah Perry from Cardigan Bay Marine Wildlife centre said: "This is definitely a mega swarm. I have never seen them this big before."