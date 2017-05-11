Ynni Anafon 'frustration' at hydro business rate hike

Video

The future of many community hydro schemes is in jeopardy due to a sharp rise in business rates, operators say.

Some have seen increases of as much as 900% after a recent revaluation.

It means virtually all of their profits are being handed over to councils, with some energy schemes now making a loss, BBC Wales has heard.

The Welsh Government said it was aware and considering the case for specific assistance.

Gavin Gatehouse helps run the Ynni Anafon hydro scheme in Abergwyngregyn, Gwynedd, which has seen its monthly rate rise from about £900 to more than £2,000.