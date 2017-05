Video

Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board has been in special measures for two years - but how is it responding to demands to improve?

Health officials came to the Iorwerth Arms, a pub in Bryngwran on Anglesey, to ask regulars how they wanted their local NHS to be run.

Neville Evans and Philip Blake, villagers who both help run the pub, talked to BBC Wales health correspondent Owain Clarke.