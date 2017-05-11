Patients 'do better' with specialist care
Glan Clwyd vascular patients 'will do better' with specialist care

Betsi Cadwaladr health board has been in special measures for two years - but how is it responding to demands to improve?

At Glan Clwyd Hospital, there are big physical changes as the hospital is being refurbished in a long term building programme.

Health officials have also been looking at how services are delivered.

Dr Emma Hosking, a consultant anaesthetist and medical director at Glan Clwyd Hospital, talks about how centralising complex vascular surgery at the hospital in Bodelwyddan can provide the best treatment.

