Glan Clwyd vascular patients 'will do better' with specialist care
Betsi Cadwaladr health board has been in special measures for two years - but how is it responding to demands to improve?
At Glan Clwyd Hospital, there are big physical changes as the hospital is being refurbished in a long term building programme.
Health officials have also been looking at how services are delivered.
Dr Emma Hosking, a consultant anaesthetist and medical director at Glan Clwyd Hospital, talks about how centralising complex vascular surgery at the hospital in Bodelwyddan can provide the best treatment.
11 May
