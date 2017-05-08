Video

Huw Thomas will replace Phil Bale who has led the council since 2014.

The councillor for Splott will take over from Phil Bale who has led Wales' biggest local authority since 2014.

Labour retained control of the council in elections last week, but years of infighting convinced some members a new leader was needed.

Mr Thomas, 31, was one of five candidates who put their name forward to challenge Mr Bale.

He said: "I'm truly humble that they've put their faith in me."