Liverpool footballer Daniel Sturridge has helped deliver new sports equipment to a burgled Flintshire school.

St Winefride's Primary School in Holywell was broken into during the Easter holidays and outdoor play equipment was taken.

Sturridge surprised pupils when he turned up with new equipment donated through Sainsbury's Active Kids and joined them for a football lesson.

He said it was important for children to stay active.