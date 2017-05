Video

A 0.6-mile (1km) toboggan run has opened on a £1.5m coaster track in Snowdonia.

The elevated coaster at Zip World Fforest, near Betws-y-Coed, allows riders to control their speed while travelling at up to 25mph (40kmh) through 10 bends.

The attraction opens on Wednesday but local school children will get a sneak preview on Tuesday.