Video

Protesters in Cardiff call for cannabis clubs to be legalised, but a charity warns about the strength of the drug.

Hundreds of people gathered on the grass in Cardiff to march in favour of legalising cannabis clubs.

About 300 people met at Alexandra Gardens on Saturday and made their way through the centre.

Organised by Cardiff Cannabis Social Club, it called for people to be able to smoke the drug in licensed premises.

But Clive Wolfendale, chief executive of drug and alcohol charity Cais, said cannabis could be a "very, very strong drug".

Speaking at the march, Alun Dennis Jones, who has MS, said cannabis helped make him feel better.