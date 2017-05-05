Video

Llinos Medi Huws, leader of the Plaid group on Anglesey Council said they were building up slowly.

The party increased its size on Anglesey but fell short of a majority with the council remaining with no party in overall control.

The party gained two seats, overtaking the independents to become the largest group on the island's authority, with 14 seats.

Ms Huws said it would continue to play a constructive role.