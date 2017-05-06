Labour 'stressing Welsh record'

Video

The Wales Labour Party's election coordinator Wayne David says the party was stressing its Welsh record in both the local and General elections.

The Wales Labour Party's election coordinator Wayne David said the party was stressing its Welsh record in both the local and general elections.

Labour was hit with three major blows after losing control of Blaenau Gwent and Bridgend, as well as its council leader in Merthyr Tydfil.

But it held Cardiff, Swansea, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Neath Port Talbot, Caerphilly, Torfaen and Newport councils.

Mr David said it was stressing its credentials in Wales.