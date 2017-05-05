Video

The Independents are ahead of Labour in Merthyr Tydfil, where councillor Kevin O'Neill said it was about community issues.

The group won 16 seats to Labour's 14 on the council although there is still one ward election to be run on 8 June.

Mr O'Neill, who won in the Town ward, said it was about local activism.