Geraint at the Giro: how Welshman could shine in Italy

Video

BBC Wales Sport looks at why the 100th Giro d'Italia could be a big deal for Geraint Thomas.

BBC Wales Sport looks at why the 100th Giro d'Italia could be a big deal for Geraint Thomas.

The double Olympic gold medallist and Commonwealth road race champion is co-leading a Grand Tour for the first time.

Dafydd Pritchard and Tom Brown discuss why it could be a big three weeks for Thomas ahead of the Giro's opening stage in Alghero, Sardinia.