Video

A Denbighshire man who died weeks after being released from a psychiatric unit was not fit to leave, his mother has said.

A Denbighshire man who died weeks after being released from a psychiatric unit was not fit to leave, his mother has said.

Matthew Jones, 34, who had been treated for alcoholism and depression at the Ablett Unit in Glan Clwyd Hospital, was found dead at his flat in Rhyl in April.

His mother, Mandy Williams, said he was once housed in a room above a pub by the local council and had not received the help he needed.

Denbighshire council said there were no other rooms available in the county at the time.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) said it would be carrying out a review of Mr Jones' care.