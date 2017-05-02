Video

The quality of care on a scandal-hit ward for dementia patients may have contributed to at least seven deaths, BBC Wales can reveal.

Tawel Fan ward at Glan Clwyd Hospital, Denbighshire, was closed more than three years ago and a report found some patients were treated like animals.

It has emerged that at least seven patients' families were told treatment may have contributed to their deaths.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said an investigation was under way.

Roger Pinney reports.