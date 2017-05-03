Video

The Blaenau Gwent Film Academy hopes to give work experience in an area with few employment opportunities.

A new film school has opened in Tredegar - with its first production set to be a werewolf horror.

The Blaenau Gwent Film Academy hopes to give training to hundreds of youngsters a year.

Funded by the Workers' Educational Association, it is hoped it will give work experience and qualifications, helping youngsters follow their dreams to careers in the industry.

The school’s first production will be a werewolf horror, with filming due to start at Tredegar’s Bedwellty House in the summer.

Leigh Jones has been working on the script for the past six months.