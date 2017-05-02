Video

The Met Police's counter terrorism commander Dean Haydon says Ullah is a 'dangerous individual'

A man who used a James Bond-style USB cufflink to store extremist data has been jailed for eight years.

Samata Ullah, 34, of Cardiff, admitted to being a member of so-called Islamic State, terrorist training, preparing terrorist acts and possessing articles for terrorist purposes.

He was sentenced at London's Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Dean Haydon, commander head of counter terrorism at the Metropolitan Police, said Ullah worked alone.