Video

About 100 Gypsies and travellers were interviewed by community champions as part of a landmark study.

Gypsies and travellers are facing barriers to accessing health care in Wales due to discrimination, a report suggests.

About 100 Gypsies and travellers were interviewed by community champions as part of the study, between April 2016 and March 2017.

They spoke of difficulties accessing GP services, claiming they faced discrimination from receptionists and barriers filling in registration forms as many are illiterate.

Kate Scott-Williams reports.