Video

David Greenlees explains what it is like to be a new driver on one of Llandudno's Great Orme trams.

Two new drivers have recently taken to the controls of Llandudno's Great Orme trams.

The Edwardian tramway carries more than 200,000 passengers a year up to the Great Orme Country Park and Nature Reserve.

It takes a team of ten seasonal staff to look after the trams, ticket offices, platforms and winch rooms.

David Greenlees is one of the new drivers. He said while operating the trams was straight forward, it was "quite daunting" being responsible for the safety of the 48 people on board.

"On a busy day you've got to be aware of the hazards that could be on the track, such as people or sheep," he said.

Mr Greenlees said he enjoyed the views and working with the holidaymakers.

"Offices don't get better than this," he said.