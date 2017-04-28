Video

A cook at an Indian restaurant has appeared in court accused of throwing chilli powder in a customer's eyes.

Kamrul Islam, 46, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm over the incident in The Prince of Bengal in Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on 21 January.

Mr Islam was bailed to face trial on 30 August.

Customer David Evans, 46, was hospitalised after the alleged incident.