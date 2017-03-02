'Everywhere gets dust, but not like us'

Video

Legal action could be launched by residents who claim they cannot open their windows because of dust emanating from a factory near Wrexham.

A total of 71 families are involved in planned action against Kronospan, Chirk, which manufactures wood panels.

Kronospan said it took its environmental obligations "very seriously".

Resident Suzanne Newell has claimed dust regularly covered windowsills, garden furniture and cars in the town.