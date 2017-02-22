Cystic fibrosis sufferer's challenge
A man with cystic fibrosis will exercise for 24 hours.

Josh Llewellyn Jones, 29, from Cardiff, was given a 10% chance of living through the evening when he was born and told BBC Radio Wales he relied on exercise to stay alive.

Mr Llewellyn-Jones was speaking to Dot Davies, sitting in for Jason Mohammad on Wednesday.

