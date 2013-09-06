Video

An outbreak of the Norovirus sickness bug at Wrexham Maelor Hospital has affected two wards.

Hospital managers say it also led to some delays in admissions amid reports of hold-ups in the accident and emergency department.

Admissions to the two wards have been suspended.

About nine patients are suffering from the bug whose symptoms include diarrhoea or vomiting.

Llyr Gruffydd, Plaid Cymru AM for north Wales, said the delays in admissions had been compounded by the closure of hospital beds in community hospitals.

The health board said patients often went to hospital before realising they had the illness and when an outbreak did become apparent then steps had to be taken to minimise the spread of infection.

It is these measures that are causing the present increased pressures on beds at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, the board said.

