Video

Talks are to resume later this week in the royalties row between the BBC and a group of Welsh language musicians.

Radio Cymru lost the right to play around 30,000 songs on New Year's Day and has been forced to cut its airtime.

The latest negotiations ended on Tuesday without an agreement but Eos, the body representing the artists, said it had made a new offer to the BBC.

Eos said the broadcaster had until Thursday to respond while the BBC said its priority was to find a solution.