Lucas missed out on two years of school because of his autism.

His condition went untreated for years and his obsessions took over his life.

Lucas is now 17, but as a young boy many people considered his condition simply "bad behaviour".

His local council eventually paid for a place at Falkland House in Fife.

It is a specialist school for boys with autism and other additional support needs.

BBC Scotland Investigates: Help Save My Child is available on BBC iPlayer.