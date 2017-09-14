Castle owner says wedding planner 'took advantage'

Video

The owner of an Angus castle says he was "taken advantage of" by his estate manager who admitted defrauding £130,000 from couples booking weddings at the venue.

Dan Pena had to cover refunds and has now stopped taking bookings for weddings at Guthrie Castle.

Craig Williamson, 42, diverted money from 39 couples and put it into his own accounts before fleeing to Ibiza. He admitted the theft and was jailed for 30 months following a court hearing.

Mr Pena said: "I would say to Craig, we believed in you, you took advantage of our good faith in you and I hope that you can learn from this lesson and that you can turn your life around."