Election 2017: The winners and losers of Scotland's election night

The night of the general election brought mixed fortunes for Scotland's political parties.

Nicola Sturgeon's SNP have 34 seats but lost some big names, primarily to the Conservatives, which prompted Ruth Davidson to claim: "Indyref2 is dead".

The political fortunes of Labour and the Liberal Democrats look brighter with each party picking up seats across the country.

On a lighter note, Mr Fishfinger, Elmo and Lord Buckethead took on some of the UK party leaders.