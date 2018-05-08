Branches not being used, says bank boss
RBS chief executive Ross McEwan has told the Scottish Affairs Committee is that across the world customer banking has changed dramatically.

He added: "My view is what we have done here with the package of different ways of operating is the best way going forward, that we can keep those services going to our customers as well as moving away from physical distribution when it is just not being used."

