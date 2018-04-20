Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Live coverage: Scottish Lib Dem conference
BBC Scotland is providing live coverage of the Scottish Liberal Democrat conference in Aviemore.
Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie will address the conference on Friday afternoon, with UK leader Vince Cable due to speak on Saturday afternoon.
-
20 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-43807240/live-coverage-scottish-lib-dem-conferenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window