Sturgeon: 'No Brexit agreement today'
Video

Nicola Sturgeon: 'No Brexit deal, but views were aired by all'

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there had been no agreement between her and PM Theresa May on Brexit Withdrawal Bill.

She was speaking shortly after meeting Mrs May at Downing Street.

Ms Sturgeon said that while there had been no expectation of an agreement on Wednesday, both sides aired their views and there was an understanding that a number of issues needed to be resolved.

  • 14 Mar 2018