Scottish Labour's Richard Leonard: 'I'm angry with Tories and SNP'
Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has told his party's conference that he was angry with the "callousness of the Tories and the complacency of the SNP".
In his first major speech as leader he said: "Our economy needs less market and more planning, less short termism and more long term sustainable development.
"These issues have been with us for too long already but they assume a new urgency with Brexit."
10 Mar 2018
