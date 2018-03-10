Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scottish Labour spring conference - 10:00 to 12:00
BBC Scotland will be streaming live coverage of the Scottish Labour Party's spring conference in Dundee.
The Saturday morning session will run from about 10:00 to about 12:00.
-
10 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-43349922/scottish-labour-spring-conference-1000-to-1200Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window